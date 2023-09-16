2025 Vehicle Fundraiser

The Rotary Club of College Station and Allen Honda are partnering to offer you the opportunity to win a 2025 Honda CR-V, through our 2025 Fundraiser & Drawing to benefit CS Rotary Charities!

All profits from this fundraiser go to support our LOCAL community.

Raffle Tickets are $50.00 each, and here is what you could win:

🚗 A brand new 2025 Honda CR-V (Approx. $35,000 value)

A FREE Set of 4 Tires (Up to a $2,000 value)

✨ A FREE Interior & Exterior Detail ($499 value)

🔧 A FREE Oil Change & Tire Rotation

Raffle prizes will be drawn at a special CS Rotary Club Meeting on March 6th, 2025, at 12:00 pm at Allen Honda College Station, 2450 Earl Rudder Fwy S, College Station, TX 77840!

You do not need to be present to win, the drawing will also be live on the Rotary Club of College Station Facebook page.

TAXES: All federal, state and local income taxes are the sole responsibility of the individual winners. Any required tax withholding amounts will be withheld by Sponsor from the total prize amount. The prize can not be awarded until the winner has paid the appropriate withholding amounts (25% of the fair market value) to the Rotary Club of College Station.